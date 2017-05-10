Pm Warns Of ‘Danger’ Of Voting Fnm

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

IN HIS last speech before thousands of voters turn out to the polls, Prime Minister Perry Christie last night said the Progressive Liberal Party will retain the government of The Bahamas, while urging Bahamians to vote in full force to shore up the fate of his party.

Warning Bahamians that a vote for the Free National Movement is “dangerous” because the organisation is vested in foreign interests, Mr Christie attempted to sell his party as a group that has made the big decisions to ensure the country’s progression.

Before beginning what could be his last speech as prime minister, Mr Christie broke out into the “Perry Shuffle” as the gathered crowd chanted his name.

“We know change is possible. We know big change is possible,” a confident Mr Christie told thousands of supporters at Clifford Park. “We know that we have the best team to bring the change this country needs.

“After Wednesday, we will be forming the next government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

“When you go to the polls you will know you are going to vote for the best team and you are going to know that it doesn’t take one man or one woman to lead the country, it takes a team.

“It takes a leader who is able to work with his team and it takes a team that is qualified and can work in unity together. A team that is qualified and that is your Progressive Liberal Party team.”

He also said: “Just make sure that you are voting PLP all the way tomorrow (today).

“Tomorrow with our votes we are going to decide whether our country is going forward with a brighter future or whether the clock will be turned back with a risky unstable party in debt to foreign special interests.”

Mr Christie said he felt good about the impending election results because during his campaign there were many Bahamians who said they expected the party to remain the government.

“I’m feeling good about tomorrow. When I spend time with people like you I feel good. When I watched coming in the airplane I said ‘Oh my God, the crowd, the crowd!’

“It’s been a good feeling for us as we campaigned across the country, we saw so many Bahamians who are living with the expectation and the anticipation that the Progressive Liberal Party will form the next government of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

“We believe that the good work we have done is just now starting to have its impact.”

Mr Christie stressed to PLPs that when they go to the polls, a vote for the PLP is a vote for stability, as he painted the FNM as a fractured organisation.

Mr Christie also spoke to supporters at a rally in Grand Bahama last night before heading back to New Providence.