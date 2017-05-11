Comparing Relays, Beach Soccer And Early Voting

EDITOR, The Tribune

RECENT events should be compared.

First the IAAF World Relays and the FIFA Beach Soccer went without any hitch and applauded by foreign officials, athletes, and all (First World status).

Compare that with the chaos surrounding the recent early voting (Third World status).

The moral? Either privatise or set up a separate independent Government process or fire all the lazy, suck teeth, eating and or sleeping so-called Government employees.

INTERESTED SPECTATOR

Nassau

May 9, 2017