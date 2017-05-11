Praise For ‘Plane Negligence’ Report

EDITOR, The Tribune

I am a Bahamian physician and pilot and I would like to thank you for a wonderful piece of investigative reporting as published “Plane negligence” on May 8, 2017.

Earlier this year I flew a small private US-registered aircraft from Nassau to the Dominican Republic. I was dismayed to receive a bill from the FAA in the amount of $530.73 for their service in US Airspace over The Bahamas. It is my sincere hope that some of the money that I have paid will come back to the Bahamas Government.

HAROLD MUNNINGS, MBBS,FAGG, FRCP

Medical Director,

The Centre for Digestive Health

Grosvenor Medical Centre,

May 10, 2017