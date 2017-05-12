Grand Bahama Throws Out The Plp

By DENISE MAYCOCK

GRAND Bahama is truly Free National Movement country following a sweep of all five seats in the May 10 general election – the first for a political party here on the island.



One of the biggest upsets was perhaps the win by Pakesia Parker Edgecombe over incumbent Obie Wilchcombe for the West Grand Bahama and Bimini seat, the first by a woman. It also marks the second time that the FNM has won the seat since 1997.

Grand Bahamians took to the streets from 9pm in celebration after PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts conceded the party’s defeat, honking car horns. Supporters gathered at the Social Affairs Convention Centre and celebrated well into the early morning hours.

Many chanted: “Obie gone!”



It was a surreal moment as jubilant supporters danced in the streets.

West Grand Bahama constituent Lionel Morley said that the win by Mrs Parker Edgecombe was very exciting.



“She is the first female MP for the West End and Bimini constituency and she is also a former Eight Mile Rock Blue Jay. I am a Blue Jay too and it is more than exciting to see what she has achieved. It is a big win and she is going to be quite an MP,” he said.

Mr Morley said if Mrs Edgecombe wants to remain a sitting MP for a long time she must remember that she is a servant of the people who many will look to for guidance.

Resident Shane Carey said Mrs Edgecombe was able to pull off a hard win.

“We thought it was going to be hard to do but she pulled it off,” he said.

Michael Pintard won Marco City; in Central Grand Bahama Iram Lewis also won; Fredrick McAlpine won the Pineridge seat, defeating the PLP’s Dr Michael Darville.

Mr Carey, who supported Mr McAlpine, had predicted that Dr Darville, who served as minister for Grand Bahama the past five years, would lose.

“There was no accountability with Dr Darville. He was supposed to be running Freeport and it was run worse now than when had no minister before. They did not do anything for Freeport,” he said.

“What happened on May 10 is proof that old-fashioned politics is not going to work anymore,” he said.



While it was expected that Peter Turnquest would win in East Grand Bahama, Mr Carey said he did not expect such a huge win against the PLP’s candidate Reverend Preston Cooper.

The East Grand Bahama seat has been an FNM seat for the past four decades, under different incarnations. It was first held by the FNM’s Maurice Moore, who was the MP for High Rock, and then in 1997 by FNM MP Kenneth Russell, before it was renamed East Grand Bahama.



Mr Turnquest thanked supporters Wednesday evening at the Social Affairs grounds following the candidates’ win at the polls in Grand Bahama. He told them that he was very humbled by the results and thanked them for their overwhelming support for the FNM and its candidates.

Mr Carey said that newly sworn in Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis withstood the many blows against him over the past few years and never faltered.



“I don’t know who has been guiding him, but God must have been guiding him. He never faltered, he took the blows and went full speed ahead,” he said.



“We have given the FNM five straight and we in Grand Bahama are looking for at least three Cabinet ministers in GB. We have a deputy prime minister in Mr Turnquest and we are really proud of that,” he said.

Attempts were made to reach all of the FNM candidates for comments, but none could be reached and were in New Providence on Thursday.