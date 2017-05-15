Dna Suffers 39% Drop In Support In General Election

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

THE Democratic National Alliance secured nearly 4,500 fewer votes in the 2017 general election than it did in the 2012 election, according to The Tribune’s analysis of the official 2017 election results.

An analysis of the official results released by the Parliamentary Registration Department yesterday shows that the DNA secured some 8,749 votes, 39 per cent less than the 13,225 votes it got five years ago.

The highest number of votes secured by any DNA candidate was the 1,379 for Karen Davis, the party’s candidate for the Free Town constituency. That seat was ultimately won by the FNM’s Dionisio D’Aguilar, who received 2,389 votes.

DNA leader Branville McCartney secured the second highest number of votes, with 604 votes for the Bamboo Town constituency. That contrasts with the 1,022 Mr McCartney secured in 2012, representing a decrease of 40 per cent.

The Bamboo Town seat was ultimately won by FNM MP Renward Wells, who received 2,561 votes with Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) candidate Gregory Burrows taking 1,512 votes. Independent candidate Anastasia Bethell received 28 votes.

Stephen Greenslade, the DNA’s candidate for Golden Isles, secured the third highest number of votes for the party with 541. He and all others contesting the seat ultimately lost to FNM MP-elect Vaughn Miller.

The DNA entered the political fray in 2010, following the departure of Mr McCartney from the FNM. The party contested all 38 seats in the 2012 general election, capturing around eight and a half per cent of the national vote. The DNA contested just 35 seats this year, however.



Last week, Mr McCartney said despite the DNA failing to win any seats in the general election or capture a significant portion of the votes, the party “will go on,” although his future at the helm will be determined by party executives.

“There will be a meeting in the week that will determine how we as a party move forward,” Mr McCartney said on Wednesday night, after he unsuccessfully led the DNA into a second consecutive election.

“As it relates to me returning, that is something that the DNA will have to make a determination on,” he told The Tribune.

“But we will have a meeting within the coming days to determine how we move forward in the DNA and in Bamboo Town.”