Dpm: ‘We’Re Breath Of Fresh Air’ For Investors

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Deputy Prime Minister believes the new government’s election will produce real economic results within six months, with investors viewing its arrival as “a breath of fresh air”.

K P Turnquest, in what some will see as a swipe at the former Christie administration, told Tribune Business it was “critically important” to improve business and consumer confidence if the Bahamas is to achieve greater GDP growth rates.

“We have been given a tremendous mandate by the Bahamian people, and it’s up to us to deliver and maintain the kind of support and momentum they have give us,” he said, in reference to the FNM winning 35 of the 29 House of Assembly seats.

“Based on preliminary conversations that I’ve had in the last two days, I’m encouraged that people interested in investing in the Bahamas, both local and international, are taking a deep breath of fresh air and are optimistic at working with the new government.”

Mr Turnquest continued: “They are further pleased to deal with a Government that operates above board, that does not engage in practices that are detrimental to our reputation, and good quality, healthy and sustainable investment.

“I believe, and hope, that over the next three to six months we will see some tangible results from that, which will not only impact the country’s economic circumstances but will lift the spirits of the Bahamian people.”

Mr Turnquest indicated that the biggest boost to private sector and investor confidence would come from the Dr Hubert Minnis-led administration delivering on its promises of good governance, particularly greater transparency and accountability in government.

“I think you will see a number of actions taken over the next couple of weeks, starting with Cabinet appointments and carrying through to agencies, policies and commitments to term limits, recalls and anti-corruption policies,” Mr Turnquest said.

“You will start to see us fulfilling the commitments we made during the campaign, and ensuring we operate on a firm base in order to do the things we need to do to fulfill our commitments and mandate. If we don’t get the foundation right, nothing will be done right.”

Mr Turnquest said this, in turn, would “give business people confidence that their investments are going to be safe, and never under any danger”.

He added that Bahamian and foreign investors would also have certainty as to ‘the rules of the game’, so they understood how “to do what is needed to be successful in the Bahamas”.