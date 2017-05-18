Probe Into Alleged Theft At Institution Continues

FORMER Chairman of Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) Dion Smith is being questioned by police as a probe into alleged theft from the institution continues, police confirmed Thursday evening.
Police said the former Nassau Village MP, along with his lawyer, went to the Central Detective Unit for questioning on Thursday afternoon.
On Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander told The Tribune that police expected to “bring in several more persons for questioning” as the probe into “theft by reason of employment” at BAIC continued.
At the time, ACP Fernander confirmed that seven persons – four men and three women – all employees of BAIC, were in police custody in connection with missing items from the corporation.
Police said Thursday those seven persons were released without charge, however the investigation continues.
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 57 minutes ago
The small fry like Dion Smith always get the full force of the law stomping on them while the really big fish like Sir Snake, Christie, Bag Man Bethel, the Wicked Witch Maynard-Gibson and others like them ride off into the sunset to enjoy their ill-gotten gains and unjust riches obtained at the people's expense!
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 33 minutes ago
Fall guys will not squeal on the Big-wigs ........ Bye, Bye Dynamite!!!!!!!!
Do the nation a favour and rat out Davis & Gray (who you worked for)
banker 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
We now live in different times. The PLP is reduced to impotence and you may see the small fry roll over.
BahamaPundit 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
Man. Seems like the Bahamas was being run by a bunch or thugs and gangsters under the PLP. No wonder crime was out of control.
Baha10 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
Not sure where you have been BahamaPundit, but welcome to The Bahamas of today! Unfortunately no easy or quick fix, if at all ... as what no one wants to acknowledge is that it may actually already be too late, in that what we just did will not actually stop us from going over the Cliff, if we are already over it!!!
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
This the same man who was on the radio talking about the wonderful things happening at BAIC and how he wanted to get additional funding so he could not only help people with business plans but also give out loans through BAIC, Juan McCartney seemed impressed but I knew I smelled a rat
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
Imagine if Ducky had gotten elected.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 7 minutes ago
I'm completely disillusioned, I don't see a way clear to stop these opportunists from crooking the system. I don't believe there's a young "unqualified" man in the country who's not looking at 2022 as their get rick quick chance . Maybe if someone like Perry Christie or Brave Davis went to jail fir a long time that might send a signal, not sure...
Voltaire 55 minutes ago
Squeal on dem Dion!! Everyone knows you are only small potatoes. Call out the big names and save yourself and the country one time!
BahamaPundit 29 minutes ago
I think it will become clearer and clearer as more information is uncovered that the PLP was running a sham government. Their entire five year term was one big money laundering scheme - laundering public funds into private accounts. Something must be done by the FNM to ensure another sham government can never rule this country again as their private piggy bank.
BahamaPundit 13 minutes ago
I say bring in the English secret service and get this country sorted out the way the English sorted out Turks and Caicos and Michael Misick. That is the only way forward. With corruption this deep we must burn the house down and start from scratch. There is no point the Bahamas doing anything, if its public service is thiefing every dime left on the counter top.
