Probe Into Alleged Theft At Institution Continues

FORMER Chairman of Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) Dion Smith is being questioned by police as a probe into alleged theft from the institution continues, police confirmed Thursday evening.

Police said the former Nassau Village MP, along with his lawyer, went to the Central Detective Unit for questioning on Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander told The Tribune that police expected to “bring in several more persons for questioning” as the probe into “theft by reason of employment” at BAIC continued.

At the time, ACP Fernander confirmed that seven persons – four men and three women – all employees of BAIC, were in police custody in connection with missing items from the corporation.

Police said Thursday those seven persons were released without charge, however the investigation continues.