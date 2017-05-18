Police Officers Out In Force

POLICE across New Providence were out in force on Tuesday, with large teams of officers conducting intensified anti-crime operations.
The operations resulted in 19 arrests for a number of criminal and traffic offences and outstanding court warrants.
Additionally, 254 drivers were cited for various traffic violations.
The operations were designed to disrupt crime groups and to target people involved in criminal activities, such as drugs and firearms.
