Where To Investigate

As of Thursday, May 18, 2017

EDITOR, The Tribune

THE instructions to the Auditor General from Prime Minister Hubert Minnis were direct and certainly there could be no misunderstanding.

Areas for investigation:

1 BAMSI fire - no insurance.

2 Road Traffic licence fee loss, Abaco.

3 Road Traffic Revenue losses - Nassau.

4 New Vehicle Licensing contract.

5 New Border Control-Passport contract, Foreign Affairs-Immigration.

6 BTC - how did Cable and Wireless become the preferred purchaser?

7 BTC - the 1.86 per cent equity in BTC Foundation.

8 Contracts for removing hurricane Matthew debris-waste.

9 Ministry of Tourism marketing contact, Vanderpool-Wallace.

10 Consul General Office, New York expenses, Paulette Zonicle.

11 Travel expenses of PM Perry Christie and party - CHOGM, Sierra Lanka-Vatican.

12 Travel expenses of PM Perry Christie and party - CHOGM, Malta, Paris, Climate forum.

13 Renward Wells LOI - Waste-Energy contract.

For starters, Mr Auditor General.

W THOMPSON,

Nassau

May 16, 2017

