Where To Investigate

THE instructions to the Auditor General from Prime Minister Hubert Minnis were direct and certainly there could be no misunderstanding.

Areas for investigation:

1 BAMSI fire - no insurance.

2 Road Traffic licence fee loss, Abaco.

3 Road Traffic Revenue losses - Nassau.

4 New Vehicle Licensing contract.

5 New Border Control-Passport contract, Foreign Affairs-Immigration.

6 BTC - how did Cable and Wireless become the preferred purchaser?

7 BTC - the 1.86 per cent equity in BTC Foundation.

8 Contracts for removing hurricane Matthew debris-waste.

9 Ministry of Tourism marketing contact, Vanderpool-Wallace.

10 Consul General Office, New York expenses, Paulette Zonicle.

11 Travel expenses of PM Perry Christie and party - CHOGM, Sierra Lanka-Vatican.

12 Travel expenses of PM Perry Christie and party - CHOGM, Malta, Paris, Climate forum.

13 Renward Wells LOI - Waste-Energy contract.



For starters, Mr Auditor General.

W THOMPSON,

Nassau

May 16, 2017