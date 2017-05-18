Where To Investigate

EDITOR, The Tribune
THE instructions to the Auditor General from Prime Minister Hubert Minnis were direct and certainly there could be no misunderstanding.
Areas for investigation:
1 BAMSI fire - no insurance.
2 Road Traffic licence fee loss, Abaco.
3 Road Traffic Revenue losses - Nassau.
4 New Vehicle Licensing contract.
5 New Border Control-Passport contract, Foreign Affairs-Immigration.
6 BTC - how did Cable and Wireless become the preferred purchaser?
7 BTC - the 1.86 per cent equity in BTC Foundation.
8 Contracts for removing hurricane Matthew debris-waste.
9 Ministry of Tourism marketing contact, Vanderpool-Wallace.
10 Consul General Office, New York expenses, Paulette Zonicle.
11 Travel expenses of PM Perry Christie and party - CHOGM, Sierra Lanka-Vatican.
12 Travel expenses of PM Perry Christie and party - CHOGM, Malta, Paris, Climate forum.
13 Renward Wells LOI - Waste-Energy contract.
For starters, Mr Auditor General.
W THOMPSON,
Nassau
May 16, 2017
