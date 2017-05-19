$1.6m Drugs Seized And Two Arrested In South Andros

POLICE in South Andros seized drugs with an estimated street value of $1.6 million early on Thursday morning and arrested two Bahamians. The marijuana - which weighed 1,602 pounds - and the male suspects were later flown to New Providence.
According to reports, officers assigned to Kemps Bay Police Station acting on intelligence made the seizure and arrests after going to a bushy area in Mars Bay around 6am.
The large quantity of marijuana was found in 44 nylon sacks, a suitcase containing a number of small packages and 19 individual packages of various sizes.
A team from the Drug Enforcement Unit then travelled to Andros and returned to New Providence with the contraband and suspects at 5.30pm.
A police statement described the South Andros officers as "courageous" and said that they had struck a "big blow in the operations of drug traffickers in the Bahamas".
Comments
Sickened 7 hours, 13 minutes ago
The PLP's drug ring is also being hit? Wow! This has been a GREAT week and a half for Bahamians. We may actually reduce corruption significantly over the next five years.
B_I_D___ 6 hours, 54 minutes ago
Brave must be sweatin'!! All his connections in the drug underworld watching him!!
MassExodus 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
yup
Greentea 6 hours, 9 minutes ago
LEGALIZE IT!
sealice 4 hours, 46 minutes ago
The police can finally do their job without worrying about interference from the PLP.... talk about a change in things...
PastorTroy 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
Hey LOE's great job! Now, Doc. PM, let's talk science, let's talk legalization, if only for the medicinal purpose, or, just full legalization, use proceeds (taxes etc) for college education and paying down our national debt. This industry will create many jobs especially for those same black males, who have been disenfranchised by the 'War on Drugs', whom, truth be told according to former U.S President Nixon and his crew WAS the intended target. We need to get this out the hands of gangs and criminal enterprises in our Bahamaland. Remember Cuba is now 'open', having close proximity to the U.S just like us; we need something to lure this new young hip generation of travellers to our shores, who are vastly moving toward a healthier lifestlye, don't worry about the religious nutts, when that collection plate start to overflow with dope money, and they can afford another Benz or home 'behind the gates' they will be your secret 'token' (pun not intended).
DDK 3 hours, 25 minutes ago
"Twould indeed be a great shame to let that haul go up in smoke without helping to bring down the national debt!
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID