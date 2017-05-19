Davis Hits Out At ‘Gestapo-Style’ Raid As He Warns Of Witch Hunts

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
INTERIM Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip Davis yesterday warned the new government not to succumb to widespread expectations of “witch hunts” pledged on the campaign trail as he raised concerns over an excessive display of force by police at the Bahamas Agricultural Industrial Corporation.
Mr Davis also cautioned the Royal Bahamas Police Force on its mandate to maintain its political neutrality following the arrest of seven BAIC workers on Tuesday, part of a probe into “theft by reason of employment” at the corporation. Police said an additional worker was also questioned by police earlier this week.
Those workers were later released without charge and investigations continued yesterday.
In a statement, Mr Davis took issue with the treatment of nine employees, all of whom were said to have worked with former BAIC Executive Chairman Dion Smith, and suggested that both the government and law enforcement owed the country a full explanation.
He questioned why police officers visited the government agency with guns drawn to investigate allegations made against workers, characterising the “Gestapo style” approach as “over kill”.
His statement was released hours before police arrested Mr Smith, the PLP’s former Nassau Village representative, as the probe into BAIC continued.
Police said Mr Smith, who is also Deputy Speaker of the House, and his lawyer went to the Central Detective Unit on Thursday afternoon where the former turned himself in for questioning. Police also said it was likely Mr Smith would remain in custody overnight.
“Descending on a corporation during working hours Gestapo-style with guns drawn in the circumstances of the allegations made against the employees seems like overkill,” Mr Davis’ statement read.
“None of these people would have been armed and no arms were involved in any of the allegations. The new government has to be careful that it does not live up to the widespread expectation of witch hunts by them following a campaign.”
Before the general election, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis labelled former Prime Minister Perry Christie and his administration the “most corrupt, the most incompetent and the most victimising government since independence.”
Capitalising on national concerns about corruption was a major plank in the FNM’s campaign strategy, according to party Chairman Sidney Collie, who unpacked the party’s data-driven campaign strategy in an interview with The Tribune.
“That is the way the recent action comes off,” Mr Davis’ statement continued.
“If that is not the intention then both the police and the government owe the country a full and frank explanation. The police must be careful to maintain its reputation of strict adherence to a neutral political position,” it added.
Comments
themessenger 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
I guess its a rude awakening for Brave to realize him and his crew are no longer above the law, get used to it. Oh, and let us know when you planning your next trip to Florida.
B_I_D___ 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
Brave...nervous much? HA! Eat it!!
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 1 minute ago
The news report said some of the items were returned....you don't return your own property...
viewersmatters 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
Mr. Davis this is the work and job you and your fellow PLP members supposed to do but failed to do all what is happening here is the police force finally has the chance to do their jobs, employee weren't assualt or harassed, they simply was taking by cdu for questioning and release except Mr Smith and no way would any law officer Target a high profile person without cause. If y'all hands are clean there shouldn't be worries or concerns.
Honestman 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
Brave worried he next!
realfreethinker 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
The free ride ended last week wednesday
licks2 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
I think the PLP needs to get rid of old head politicians like Mr. Davis and now as Mr. Monroe is proving himself to be also. . .it is not political man. . .we just tired of yinna tiefin all over the dasng place with nothing happening to yinna tiefs them! THE RED SALAMI GERN FURHTERER INTO THAT BIG SEA OF YELLOW. . .JAIL ALL THEM TIEFS DEM SO. . .AND ALL WHO DON'T PAY THEY BILLS!!
sheeprunner12 50 minutes ago
Davis should know how the Gestapo worked ............ He and the PLP used the goon squads, loyal PLP law enforcers, crime bosses and hit-men to silence, intimidate and knock-off those who dared to oppose the PLP while in Office ......... We hope Minnis tighten the screws on Davis
SP 46 minutes ago
Pillage Loot Plunder Party Leader Philip Davis never blinked and certainly had no such concerns for Bahamians when they were being body slammed to the ground and stomped on the bridge by his police goon squad under Pillage Loot Plunder!
Surely this "has been", muppet-faced clown cannot expect anyone with a once of sense to take him seriously!
It seems Davis has LEARNED ABSOLUTELY NOTHING after the people gave him a sound thrashing just last week.
Philip Davis is the one now in the hot seat, owing the country a "full and frank" explanation of any number of inconsistencies plaguing the country, especially relating missing monies across the board of ministries.
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis is on the right track to unraveling the mess Davis and his Pillage Loot Plunder colleagues wrought on the Bahamian people and country.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID