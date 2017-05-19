Dion Smith Released From Custody Without Charge

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

DION Smith was released from police custody without being charged on Friday as investigations into alleged “theft by reason of employment” at the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) continued. Mr Smith was executive chairman of the organisation under the Christie administration.

The former Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly was the ninth person arrested, questioned and released in connection with the matter; however, no formal charges have been brought against anyone.

On Tuesday, police said seven employees had been taken into custody and, on Thursday, police said another worker was also questioned and later released. The employees were taken into custody after reports that some items were allegedly taken from BAIC on the night of the election and the day after.

A source close to the matter told The Tribune that police suspected the employees of allegedly attempting to destroy files and remove evidence from BAIC that could possibly show funds were being misappropriated.

According to officers, Mr Smith, the former Nassau Village MP, turned himself over to authorities shortly after 4pm on Thursday in the presence of his attorney, Wayne Munroe, QC. Mr Munroe has maintained that there was no evidence of anything being stolen and to his understanding the employees only removed personal items from the building.

Mr Munroe said it was also his understanding that an inventory check was conducted and “nothing was found to be missing”.

Investigations are ongoing.