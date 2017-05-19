Two Bpl Staff Suspended In Theft Investigation

TWO Bahamas Power and Light Ltd (BPL) employees have been suspended pending an investigation into the theft of more than $200,000 at the power company, The Tribune understands.
The workers from the Accounts Department were suspended on May 15, according to an insider, who said investigations were still underway and put the total amount of stolen funds at around a quarter of a million dollars.
The company declined to comment on the matter on Friday.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 55 minutes ago
Wow, there is certainly ALOT of stealing by way of employment in this country. I guess we'll just wait to hear from BTC
John 4 hours, 17 minutes ago
Don't forget the white man also stole from BTC and was fired after 25 years with Cable and Wireless....several million ... must be too much araganite in the air!
