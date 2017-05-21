0

Breaking News: Man Shot Dead On Soldier Road

As of Sunday, May 21, 2017

POLICE are reportedly on the scene of a fatal shooting of a man on Soldier Road on Sunday night.

Officers went to the corner of Soldier Road next to Bowe Sugar Kid Drug and Grocery Store around 11pm.

