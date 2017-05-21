Man Dies In Cable Beach Condominium Fire

Police are investigating the death of a man after a condominium fire in Cable Beach on Saturday morning.

According to reports, shortly after 9am, officers from the Police Fire Services received a report of a fire at a building off Cable Beach, West Bay Street.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and saw smoke coming from a unit in the building. The officers forced their way into the unit and extinguished the fire.

They then discovered a man lying on the floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.