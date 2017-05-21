Man Dies In Cable Beach Condominium Fire

Police are investigating the death of a man after a condominium fire in Cable Beach on Saturday morning.
According to reports, shortly after 9am, officers from the Police Fire Services received a report of a fire at a building off Cable Beach, West Bay Street.
Firefighters arrived at the scene and saw smoke coming from a unit in the building. The officers forced their way into the unit and extinguished the fire.
They then discovered a man lying on the floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.
Gotoutintime 10 minutes ago
Any idea the name of the Condominium complex??
