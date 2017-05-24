Wind Warning: Freeport 9.40pm Wednesday To 1am Thursday

Tribune / Accuweather SKYGuard® Weather Alert

INSURANCE MANAGEMENT: WIND WARNING

Start Time: Wed, 05/24/2017, 9.40 PM EDT

Expire Time: Thu, 05/25/2017, 1 AM EDT

Location: Freeport, Grand Bahama

Conditions: wind, thunderstorm, heavy rain

Comments: Thunderstorms with cloud to ground lightning will cross the area early tonight. Expect south gusts to 40-45mph. Expect rainfall accumulations of 0.50 to 1.00 inches with rainfall rates of 0.50 inches/hour.