Wind Warning: Freeport 9.40pm Wednesday To 1am Thursday

Tribune / Accuweather SKYGuard® Weather Alert
INSURANCE MANAGEMENT: WIND WARNING
Start Time: Wed, 05/24/2017, 9.40 PM EDT
Expire Time: Thu, 05/25/2017, 1 AM EDT
Location: Freeport, Grand Bahama
Conditions: wind, thunderstorm, heavy rain
Comments: Thunderstorms with cloud to ground lightning will cross the area early tonight. Expect south gusts to 40-45mph. Expect rainfall accumulations of 0.50 to 1.00 inches with rainfall rates of 0.50 inches/hour.
