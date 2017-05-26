Thompson Finds Grand Bahama Hurricane Spending 'Disturbing'

FOLLOWING his preliminary assessments, Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson has revealed that over $1 million in hurricane relief funds were spent without the proper protocols in Grand Bahama.

Mr Thompson, who has oversight of hurricane relief repairs and Urban Renewal in Grand Bahama, said he found the manner in which the funds were instructed to be spent “quite disturbing”.

“It was alarming that funds to the tune of well over $1 million were paid to one particular person for clean up without any scope of works on file, no bids submitted and no written verification from the Ministry of Works that the work was performed for the money spent,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Mr Thompson also found it “troubling” that persons were provided contracts of employment for $18,000 per year and received salaries to be liaisons with Family Island Administrators but never reported to the administrators.

Additionally, he said that contracts up to $200,000 were issued to people to repair public buildings without Cabinet approval, without required public bid process and little documentary evidence that the proper verification was done before monies were paid out.

An audit is underway and the minister has instructed that proper protocols are reinstated to prevent such abuse.

Mr Thompson said that the Government is aware that residents in Grand Bahama continue to face challenges caused by Hurricane Matthew, which devastated the island last October.

He said that they will be conducting an assessment of how many people have not received assistance or have applied and are still awaiting help with repairs.

“We want to ensure that all persons who qualify for assistance under the hurricane relief programme do receive that assistance they are entitled to,” he said.

“We are approaching another hurricane season and must complete the work of this programme. I have therefore instructed Administrators to notify the public in the East, West and Freeport areas to provide this office with information on persons who have not yet been assisted.”

Mr Thompson has also met with important stakeholders and has received an update on recovery efforts and repairs to date.

He met with representatives of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Administrators, the Social Services deputy director, Ministry of Works, and Supplies Officer at NEMA and the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday. Mr Thompson also met with executives of the Freeport Container Port.