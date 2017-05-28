Shooting At Boatswain Hill Leaves Man Dead

A MAN was shot dead in the Carmichael Road area on Sunday, bringing the country's murder count for the first five months of 2017 to 58, according to The Tribune's records.

Police said officials responded to the shooting incident at Boatswain Hill, west of Carmichael Road, around 12.20pm Sunday. On arrival they found a man's lifeless body midway through the corner.

“The only information we’re working with thus far is that persons who reside in the area, they heard several gunshots, when they came to the outside they observed a white Honda vehicle speeding off and later they found the deceased laying in the road,” Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash told the media at the crime scene.

“We don’t know the motive for this latest homicide; however we are appealing to members of the public who may have any information in connection to this incident to feel free to contact the police and give us that information.”