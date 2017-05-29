Drugs Seized In Eleuthera

POLICE in Eleuthera took two men into custody following the seizure of a number of marijuana plants on Saturday.

According to a police report, shortly before 11am, a team of officers assigned to the Eleuthera District acting on intelligence executed a search warrant on a home located in Lower Bogue, where they uncovered 40 plant pots, each containing several small marijuana plants.

Two male residents of the home were taken into custody in connection with this discovery.

Police also reported that two men were arrested after a handgun was found during a search of a public service bus on Sunday.

Around noon, officers assigned to the Mobile Division acting on information intercepted the bus on Prince Charles Drive near Fox Hill Road.

A .45 Springfield pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition was uncovered and two men were taken into custody for questioning.

Investigations continue.