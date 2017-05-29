Us Embassy Closure For Memorial Day Holiday

THE United States Embassy will be closed today in observance of the US Memorial Day holiday.

The embassy will resume normal business operations Tuesday at 8am.

For any emergencies involving US citizens, the public is advised to contact the US Citizens Services Unit of the US Embassy’s Consular Section at 242-322-1181.

General information on consular services, including obtaining or renewing a passport or visa, is available on the US Embassy’s website at https://bs.usembassy.gov.