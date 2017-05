Kofhe Goodman has been unanimously convicted of the September 2011 murder of 11-year-old Marco Archer.

The prosecution has indicated that they are seeking the death penalty.

Goodman will return to court on July 27 for a status hearing.

In 2013, Goodman was found guilty of the murder, but last year he successfully appealed both the conviction and sentence on the grounds of publicity affecting the case.

• See Wednesday's Tribune for the full story.