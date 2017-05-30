Dead Man Found Floating Off Prince George Wharf

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE body of a man was pulled from waters off Prince George Wharf in downtown Nassau on Tuesday morning and police are unsure of the circumstances surrounding his death.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said the unidentified man was discovered floating around 8am.

"At this point we do not know the circumstances that led to his death but at this time we do not suspect foul play. We believe the man to be Bahamian but we do not know who he is at at this time. Officers were called to the scene after receiving reports that a man was seen floating under a boat in the harbour," Senior ACP Dean said.

"When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the lifeless body of the man, who was fully clothed, floating. He was retrieved from the water and taken to shore where he was pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy will have to be performed to determine the exact cause of death."

Senior ACP Dean is appealing to anyone who may be missing a family member to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.