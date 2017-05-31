Refusing To Accept Defeat

EDITOR, The Tribune

THE Bahamian populace have given Hubert Minnis and his Government a very clear mandate - to govern our country for the next five years.

The nay-sayers of the likes of the eminent QC. Wayne “Kiss my backside” Munroe, who believes in his mind that he’s the keenest person God has created, who the Bahamian people rejected on two previous occasions in trying to be elected on two different party tickets. You, Mr Munroe, is a loser. The PLP created what they thought was a safe seat for you, and you blew it. As you did Mount Moriah.

And Mr Bradley Roberts. A former UBP, who is a 74-year-old man, along with his sidekick, Errington “Minky Racial” Isaacs. Who should have left frontline politics 15 years ago, who is having great difficulty in accepting the drubbing of the PLP’s 35-4 loss, is having negative statements daily on the policies now being enunciated by the people’s Government.

Gentlemen, your credibility have been pot-shot, no one is listening to you all, haven’t you gotten the message? It was sent loud and clear on May 10th, 2017. Stop your whining and crying of what ‘Could ‘a, Should ‘a, Would ‘a’. Respect the Bahamians’ wishes, they had enough of what you were offering.

Please, keep quiet and sit small until your name is called. No one is listening!

KELLY D BURROWS

Freeport, Grand Bahama

May 30, 2017