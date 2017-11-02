Hurricanes’ Toll On Tourism Jobs

By AVA TURNQUEST

TEMPORARY layoffs at Resorts World Bimini will affect some 150 workers, with more than a dozen expected to be made redundant, The Tribune has learned.

RWB President Missy Lawrence yesterday pointed to a dramatic drop in tourism across the entire Caribbean due to a destructive hurricane season as she confirmed the “anchor property” has started to “curtail staffing.”

The resort did not confirm the number of affected staff; however, sources close to the matter stressed that lay-offs were temporary, adding the process was not complete.

Labour Minister Dion Foulkes also declined to confirm the number of affected staff, noting that he wanted to give the resort the opportunity to speak to its employees first.

However, he confirmed that both the Ministry of Labour and the Department of Labour had been in talks with the resort last week.

“While Resorts World Bimini is now open and operational, we are still in the process of recovering from the damage caused by Hurricane Irma,” Mrs Lawrence said in a statement. “Commercial air lift continues to only serve a small portion of our guests, and the current ferry service is limited during the winter months due to inclement weather. As a result, we have made the hard decision to curtail staffing until a time when increased resort visitation warrants a re-evaluation.

“Throughout this process, Resorts World has worked with the minister of labour’s office to fully comply with the Employment Act. In addition, the names of affected individuals were shared with the Department of Labour to expedite applications for benefits at each employee’s respective places of residence.

“We do not make these decisions lightly,” Mrs Lawrence added, “but must respond to the dramatic drop in tourism across the entire Caribbean following a destructive hurricane season. We appreciate the hard work and contributions of all our employees, and we wish those affected the very best as they transition to new opportunities.”

Yesterday, Mr Foulkes said the resort has asked for a few months to increase airlift.

He stressed that all affected employees will be eligible to NIB unemployment benefits, adding the Labour Department will process applications in a timely manner.

“We have been in discussions with them since the latter part of last week, as a result of the hurricane they had to close the property and all of the staff went home. Some of them in Grand Bahama, some in Nassau and some in Bimini,” Mr Foulkes said. “They have been in the process of reopening and increasing airlift, and they have indicated that they should be up to complete staff level within a few months. There are a number (of workers) affected with temporary layoffs and a very small number will be made redundant. Both the Ministry and the Department of Labour, we have agreed to wait until all employees are notified before disclosing actual numbers for both categories.’

Mr Foulkes added: “As for the temporary layoffs, some people have resigned but that’s a very small number made redundant. I impressed upon them they have to comply with provisions of Employment Act and with the other laws that govern employment in the Bahamas, to date they have been doing so.”

Tensions between Resorts World Bimini and residents have worsened in recent weeks due to what some have described as the resort’s “irresponsible environmental practices.”

More than six weeks since the passage of Hurricane Irma, which tore through the resort’s floating docks, residents told The Tribune they are still fishing large chunks of Styrofoam from bays around the island.

The resort has maintained that it has done its best to resolve the matter, adding the vendor who originally provided its marina docks has agreed to place skimmers in the marinas for long-term remediation.