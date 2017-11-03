'Brave' Defends Sir Baltron Bethel Contract

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribumedia.net

OPPOSITION Leader Philip “Brave” Davis on Friday defended the former Christie administration’s extension and increase of Sir Baltron Bethel’s contract from $140,000 to $200,000 ahead of the general election, saying he believed Bahamians got value for money as the former advisor is a man of great knowledge and expertise.

Mr Davis further castigated Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis for making information about the increase public, insisting it was “disgraceful”.

Asked why Sir Baltron’s contract was increased despite there being no change in his job description, Mr Davis said: “Maybe those who were engaged recognised that the initial sum was inadequate.” Despite this defence, Mr Davis pointed out that this issue would have not been in his purview to decide on under the former government where he was the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Works.

“Its disgraceful to be exposing what technocrats and experts are making,” Mr Davis told The Tribune on Friday when he was contacted. “It’s not apples and apples, but apples and oranges, and it's rather unbecoming and disgraceful to continue along this line," he said.

“They are doing the same thing (they accuse the former government of doing), entering into similar contracts, but they are not exposing those.”

On Thursday in the House of Assembly, the Prime Minister revealed that days before the 2017 general election, the former government renewed Sir Baltron’s contract as a senior policy advisor in the Office of the Prime Minister and consultant to the Ministry of Tourism.

His contract was also renewed nearly a year before it was set to expire and increased with an agreement to pay him $800,000 over a four-year period. This, according to documents tabled in Parliament by Dr Minnis.

When this contract is compared with an earlier three-year contract dated May 19, 2015 and effective May 14, 2015, no justification for a salary increase was apparent. The 2015 agreement showed the former advisor was initially to be paid $140,000 for the same duties outlined in the new 2017 contract.

Dr Minnis also tabled the contractual agreements of Theresa Burrows and Cecile Williams-Bethel, two National Insurance Board executives, each with salaries of $125,000 per annum and a yearly duty allowance of $9,000.

Mrs Burrows, a consultant/senior deputy director of business support services, signed her contract on May 4 of this year, to take effect from May 21, 2018.

Mrs Williams-Bethel was engaged as consultant/senior deputy director of operations with effect from June 5, 2012 to June 4, 2017 and extended from June 5, 2017 to August 20, 2021.

In each of these three instances, Dr Minnis said none of the contracts would be honoured, adding they could “take me to court” over the agreements.

According to Dr Minnis, on April 24, 2017, Sir Baltron signed a contract from Permanent Secretary Charles Albury “agreeing to extend” the current contract which was to expire May 14, 2018.

Mr Albury wrote that this contract would go on for a further period of two years, effective, May 14, 2018.

The agreement read: “Additionally, having regard to the expanded services you are providing, it has further been agreed to increase your fixed salary to $200,000 per annum with effect from January 1, 2016. In addition, you will receive paid medical insurance for you and your spouse and have provision of an automobile. A gratuity of 15 per cent of your salary is payable on successful completion of your contract.”

In addition, all expenses relating to approved travel, inclusive of air fare, hotel accommodation and per diem necessary to the successful execution of Sir Baltron’s duties were to be governed by the extant policy of the Ministry of Tourism.