Skeletal Remains Found On Beach

HUMAN skeletal remains were discovered on a beach in Bimini on Friday, police reported.

According to police, shortly after midday officers were called to a beach near the East Wells area in North Bimini, where a human skull was discovered and collected.

ASP Terecita Pinder said police are continuing investigations into the matter.

Police are also investigating a shooting incident which left three men injured in Grand Bahama.

ASP Pinder said shortly after 3am officers on mobile patrol were in the Coral Road area when they were alerted that three men in a black Nissan Note had been shot.

EMS personnel were dispatched to the area and transported the men to the Rand Memorial Hospital.

According to ASP Pinder, two of the men were detained in stable condition. The other was released from the hospital.

No arrest has been made and police are investigating the matter.