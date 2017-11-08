Bahamas Eyes $8.1m Boost From New Airlift

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas is expected to gain 19,000 room nights and $8.1 million in annual extra visitor spend through the start of weekly non-stop airlift from Germany.

Condor's service from Frankfurt to Nassau made its return on Monday evening following a nearly decade-long absence. Tyrone Sawyer, senior director of airlift development with the Ministry of Tourism, said it joined British Airways as being the only carriers offering non-stop service from Europe.

"This presents an opportunity to build on demand from Europe," said Mr Sawyer, "through the Frankfurt gateway, and because of our partnership with not only Condor but with various tour operators, to bring people from places like Berlin, Munich, Milan, Copenhagen, Brussels, Denmark and the like. They can connect through the Frankfurt gateway on Condor."

Condor will operate a Boeing 767 series aircraft on the Nassau/ Frankfurt route every Monday from November 6- April 30. Captain Sebastian Schoggler, pilot of the Condor flight, said: "This is very important for us. We are very happy to be back here. I think it's the first flight in 10 years for us. "It's important to have direct flights to the Bahamas again. It's good for us to have direct flight to the Caribbean. We have now 14 destinations in the Caribbean." While Monday's flight brought 44 passengers, according to Captain Schoggler, the next flight could bring 100-120 visitors.

Frankie Campbell, minister of transport, who is the acting minister for tourism, said: "This flight is the beginning for what is going to be a number of stopover passengers, more than 19,000 hotel room nights, and opening the doors for direct flights to Europe.

"Our goal is to bring more stopover visitors who spend an average of $1,500 per stay. We are hoping that while this is seasonal it will become year-round and help put heads in beds. We are excited about this and believe this is going to be a great relationship."