Family Of Missing Woman Still Hope Despite Body Find

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

The family of a Grand Bahama woman missing since were last night desperately hoping she would be found safe and well.

Yvette Green, 50, has been missing since October 30 and there were fears last night a decomposed body found on Monday evening may be hers.

Island administrator Brenda Colebrooke, who is a close relative, said that Ms Green reportedly left work at Coca Cola around 11am last Monday but never arrived at her home in Hudson Estates, Freeport.

She said the family is very distraught and upset, especially after learning news of the body discovered Monday evening by police in the eastern area of Grand Bahama.

“The family is not doing well at all, and we just got word that the decomposed body found is believed to be hers,” Ms Colebrooke told The Tribune.

“Yvette is a very happy go lucky person; she never bother with anyone, and it is very out of character for her not to show up at home.”

Ms Greene, who works as janitress and lives on Melbourne Crest, was last seen in the downtown area on October 29. On Monday, family members distributed a missing person’s poster of Ms Green, who is about 5ft 6in tall, of average build and weighs about 130lbs.

She has a dark brown complexion, brown eyes and her hair is braided with brown, pink, and black extensions. She also has a small scar across the right side of her face.

Her daughter Shari Green has appealed for information concerning her mother’s whereabouts.

According to Shari this is the first time her mother has not returned home from work. She also said she was not aware of her mother having any medical condition.

A poster of Ms Green was also posted on social media. Many peoples responded to the post on Facebook, praying for her safe return. One Facebook user claimed they saw Ms Green at the National Insurance Board a few days ago.

Asst Supt Terecita Pinder said police are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the identity and cause of death.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist them with their investigations to call 242-350-3107/12 or call the nearest police station.