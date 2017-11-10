Man Fights For Life After Shooting

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN is fighting for his life in hospital after he was shot multiple times on Thursday.

The incident took place shortly after 7pm off Nassau Street.

Police say the victim was standing in front of a home through Quarry Mission Road with other persons, when two men armed with firearms approached and opened fire on the group.

The suspects fled on foot. The victim was taken to hospital where he is listed in critical condition. No one else was harmed during the shooting. Investigations continue.

In other news, police arrested two in men connection with a number of armed robberies in the capital.

According to reports, shortly after 10am on Thursday, officers from the Mobile Division acting on information, went to Armstrong Street and Dowdeswell Street where they intercepted a blue Nissan with two men who were wanted for a number of recent armed robberies.

Investigations continue.