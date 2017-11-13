Migrants Are Hunted As Haitian Sloop Lands

THE Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) is investigating reports of a Haitian wooden sloop landing in the southwest area of New Providence.
The incident occurred sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning, the RBDF said, adding the number of suspected migrants on board were unknown up to press time.
However, the RBDF had several teams conducting a search of the surrounding areas on Sunday along with Department of Immigration officials.
The total number of undocumented migrants apprehended by the RBDF for the year is approximately 1,100. Half of these apprehensions were made jointly with local immigration and police authorities officers as well as the United States Coast Guard.
John 3 hours, 13 minutes ago
How long ago it was when police officers crept on to the Defense Force in the dark of night and tied up sleeping officers and thereby taking charge of the base. Red faced officers, overcome with embarrassment, said it was only part of their military drills. Now, probably a decade later,, a slow moving sloop, loaded with illegal Haitians, sailed silently (never mind the noise, everyone is sleeping) across the same base and close enough into the land of New Providence shores and let off its human cargo, not unlike the Trojan Horse. Heads may not fly, just yet, but there needs to be an account.
Bonefishpete 2 hours, 30 minutes ago
Hunted? Is there a season on migrants?
SP 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
This Haitian illegal migrant problem and the decades' old natural resource pilferage is where PM Sheriff Minnis and I meet the proverbial fork in the road!
Illegal Haitian migrants are human weapons of mass destruction to the Bahamas and Brent Symonette's crew of merchants are the trigger that stands to profit most!
Obviously, those assisting illegal Haitian migrants take PM Minnis as a big joke.
I, and every other Bahamian nationalist, however, are NOT JOKING!
Get it right, or the FNM can get damn lost!!!!
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
Soooooooo, with $250 million investment in the RBDF ....... the Highshun sloops can still sail right up to Adelaide Beach??????? ......... What are we all missing here???? ....... PAYOFFS???
bogart 15 minutes ago
Persons need to be fired. It is stupid to follow strategies that do not work second chance, third, fourth, how many yimes now. Bahamian taxpayers should not be paying salaries for repeated similar failures
We need a unit as thorough as TSA and a Homeland Security protection unit given the crises situation. Shanty towns must be demolished. Someone has to be getting bribed as they still remain for years versus lawbiding Buildrrs having to demolish govt unapproved works and face laws and be charged for its removal.
Such gaping breeches, loose apparant uninforcable laws squanders our birtrite we so cherish. Persons of other natipnalities and Bahamians who harbor and facilitate must be punished.
It is obvious that that persons who are proud of their foreign nationalitiy are in our midst who will protect illegal migrants of their own nationality to break our Bahamian laws.
Govt needs Homeland Security unit to effectively enforce the laws and prepare for the lies, false accusations, deceit, forgeries, smear tatics, outright lies, sympathy support from anti govt followers, fellow nationals, international condemnation from groups who will appear, accusations of breaking international laws, lots of little babies to be used for propagada puropses, photo shoots of inhuman conditions, women holding babies to block the way of investigators so others csn escape, false or true accusations of bribery, violence etcetcetc.
Despite repested changes in govts every 5 years the situation has worsened.
