Missing Migrants ‘Had Help Ashore’

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
sdorsett@tribunemedia.net
THE Department of Immigration is conducting massive sweeps of known “areas for Haitian migrants” after a large empty sloop was discovered on the shoreline of Adelaide Village Sunday afternoon.
In an interview with The Tribune, Immigration Director William Pratt said he “had no idea” how such a large sloop could land so close to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Coral Harbour Base and go undetected, but suggested the RBDF should perhaps “improve their surveillance”.
Authorities believe the immigrants who landed on Sunday had help from people already on New Providence and yesterday warned anyone who was found to be hiding them would be jailed, fined or both.
Kirklyn Neely, head the Department of Immigration’s Enforcement Unit, said he estimated between 150 to 250 undocumented migrants were on board the sloop. He said immigration officers apprehended 27 immigrants on Monday in an effort to gain information on the people who landed illegally the day before. None of the people caught were on board that vessel.
The hunt for the migrants began on Sunday when the RBDF said it was investigating reports of a wooden Haitian sloop landing in the southwest area of New Providence.
The ship came ashore sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning, the RBDF said, adding the number of suspected migrants on board were unknown.
Officers conducted a search of the immediate area but did not capture anyone from the vessel.
Yesterday, Mr Pratt said the search for the migrants was ongoing and would be for days to come.
“An extensive search of the area was conducted today (Monday),” Mr Pratt said.
“We do not know how the boat came in undetected. We did a sweep of the main area but the search was also extended to areas where we know a lot of Haitians are concentrated. So for the rest of the week, we will be picking up illegal immigrants every day, whether they were on the boat or not, until we get the persons that came on the sloop. Honestly, I do not know how the boat was not seen, seeing that it was so close to the base but maybe they need to reevaluate their surveillance – but it’s quite unusual.”
Meanwhile, Mr Neely sent a strong message to anyone who may be housing or hiding the immigrants.
“We were able to capture 27 people including Haitians, Jamaicans and Colombians who were here illegally. This kind of search will continue all week until we get the people who were on the boat,” Mr Neely said.
“We have questions – where did the boat come from? What time did it leave and were there any children who were on the boat? I also want to send a strong message to people, there is a fine or jail time or both if you are caught hiding illegals. All those people did not disappear without any help. There is also a misconception I want to clear up. The Immigration Act specifically says the burden of proof is on the individual who is living and working in this country. We have seen fraudulent spousal permits and work permits and birth certificates, so have your documentation on you at all times.”
The total number of undocumented migrants apprehended by the RBDF for the year is approximately 1,100. Half of these apprehensions were made jointly with local immigration and police authorities officers as well as the United States Coast Guard, the RBDF said.
Comments
TheMadHatter 6 hours, 56 minutes ago
Probably more help ashore than we will allow ourselves to even imagine.
sealice 6 hours, 41 minutes ago
you know they had help ashore - it's not always just immigrants on board normally a couple suitcases of coke too...
Cas0072 6 hours, 38 minutes ago
It is not news that they had help ashore. The Guardian report showed a man being captured in a shanty town, but no word on whether or not the people who harbored the man were also arrested. I have seen Haitians, the so called Haitian-Bahamians to be exact, boldly state in social media groups that they will not turn in illegal Haitian immigrants.
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 46 minutes ago
There are at least 60,000 non-Bahamians living on New Providence with questionable immigration status ......... It would be easy to get help for another 250 illegals.
Greentea 40 minutes ago
Thats a conservative number.
baldbeardedbahamian 5 hours, 12 minutes ago
Lets build a big, big,, tremendously big wall all around New Providence. Let's make Jamaica and Haiti and Columbia pay for it. And what about these flights from Saudi Arabia?
DDK 3 hours, 57 minutes ago
With you on the wall! What flights from Saudi Arabia??? Must have missed that.
TalRussell 5 hours, 10 minutes ago
Comrades! Think about it. A sloop landing on the beach at Adelaide Village would be the equivalent of a sloop ending up on a beach on Miami Beach and loaded with 250 illegals - all while sailing undetected through the southern shores -all the way from Haiti. {Even Minister Marvin, couldn't explain this, or could he?}
DDK 4 hours, 55 minutes ago
No drones on OUR southern shores eh Comrade?
TalRussell 4 hours, 18 minutes ago
Comrade DDK, The United States Air Force fly drones to gather intelligence over the Bahamaland during the mornings and the wee morning hours, afternoons, evenings and nights. They cameras so accurate they can see through the walls and ruffs the numbers houses to see the numbers ya gambling on..... much less a sailing sloop full illegals on route to Adelaide from Haiti. But, Marvin will soon have his explanation?
DDK 3 hours, 56 minutes ago
My point exactly!
bogart 4 hours, 42 minutes ago
A paradime shift is needed in that we need an agency as Homeland Security with wide ranging powers combining all the powers of existing agencies and increase in penalties.Continuing the same old way is not working. Just by seeking the recent boatload 27 others were apprehended. How many rings have we ever smashed, captains caught, persons arrested for aiding and abetting, employers charged, etc. Using the same strategies??
sealice 3 hours, 17 minutes ago
WIDE RANGING POWERS = WE ALREADY HAVE THOSE OFFICERS IN OUR CUSTOMS DEPARTMENT AND DEFENSE FORCE.... NO ONE CHOOSES HOWEVER TO EVER USE THESE WIDE RANGING POWERS....
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 25 minutes ago
The Haitian woman said they put doc in power. So they are not paying him any mind. The outspoken QC say they have all the right to be here so they should not be stopped and questioned. Off course their Haitian brothers knew when they would arrive and what time they should be picked up and where. They probably went to work on Monday morning early. and the children if they were on the vessel will be admitted to school. if they are refused they can call Mr. small things Symonette or the Former Deacon who will have them admitted into the classrooms small things said call him he will fix it. and if the Women are about to give birth there is room at PMH.
DDK 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
Your cynicism is showing!
bogart 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
Birdiestrachan a further part of that same article is ....there is no law which requires anybody to walk around with proof of citizenship and Immigration officers have no right to demand you produce such proof, or detain you if you cannot. That is a flagrant violation of the constitution, which guarantees freedom of movememy and that you are presumed innocent until... How can our law enforcement officers oprate if their suspicions are aroused and if they cannot demand you produce some id.. Given the many illegals with Haitian names and many legal ones too the law handocaps our officers in going further and no wonder the situation grows.
John 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
Human smuggling is no five and dime operation. Follow the money trail and see whose hands have fresh green ink on them. The Haitians are, for the most part, victims in this situation. Unfortunately the country cannot continue to accommodate them and the cost of repatriation is expensive. Need to find the smugglers and hit them with heavy fines to help cover the cost of sending their undocumented cargo back home.
John 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
Then who is to say all the persons on the ship got off at one location. Usually they are forced to jump overboard and swim to shore. This may have been done on the south eastern side of the island. And then the high winds pushed the vessel further west and further north and into the arms of the defense force base.
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 5 minutes ago
Hubert Minnis, Brent Symonette and Marvin Dames seem unable or unwilling to understand that we are a country under siege by illegal aliens. All Symonette ever wants to do as Minister of Immigration is give every illegal immigrant papers as quickly as possible to live and work in the Bahamas, even if he himself has to personally engage in robo-signing of approvals to eliminate the backlog of thousands and thousands of no doubt flawed and or fraudulent permit applications.
Greentea 38 minutes ago
Didn't the neighbors say that they heard a ton of vehicular traffic in the area at 3 in the morning? Of course they had help. They ALWAYS have help.
bogart 37 minutes ago
Afew years ago I believe the HaitianAmbassador went to South Beach when a illegal boat had just landed and was assisting our Officers.
As the Haitian Ambassador he should be brought in the picture to encourage his fellow citizens who are here illegally.
In addition to the Haitian Ambassador so too should the Legal Representatives of the Jamaicans and Columbians as citizens of their cojntries were also caught .
We need every Ambassador or Representatives of these illegal migrants to be more active or visible in assisting our efforts to enforce our laws and protect our sovereignity.
John 29 minutes ago
and not to forget those who reside in Old fort bay and Lyford Cay and parts of the Abacos
Greentea 37 minutes ago
Shocking- though not quite- how clear people see when they aren't governing and the very second they are elected, they become blind to the issues they ran on.
