Man Shot While Sitting In Parked Car

A man is in hospital after being shot in his car while parked near St Francis Joseph Primary School on Boyd Road.
According to reports, around 3pm police responded to a report of the shooting and found the victim in the car with a gunshot wound in his hand.
He was transferred to hospital and is listed in stable condition.
John 6 hours ago
It was good while it lasted..the lull in the shooting spree.. Thankfully the shooting wasn't fatal and hopefully the police will catch the killer before he tries again. especially since persons on the scene saw his face. At least get his identity out to the public so he will be the one on the run.
