Parent Shot In The Hand As He Collects Child From School

A PARENT collecting his child from school was shot in the hand by assailants in the parking lot of St Francis Joseph Catholic Primary School on Thursday.

Despite the harrowing incident, school officials said students, administrators and staff were in no immediate danger.

Police said shortly before 3pm they received information a man was shot in the school’s parking lot on Boyd Road. When officers arrived, they met the victim sitting in a red car with a gunshot wound to the hand.

The parent was taken to hospital where he was listed in stable condition yesterday. Police said they had no suspects in custody up to press time.

The victim’s car also had bullet holes in the driver’s side window and one of the rear windows.

Last night, Claudette Rolle, director of the Catholic Board of Education (CBE), said despite yesterday’s incident, school will open as normal today. She said police have said the campus is secure and there is no imminent threat.

“We wish to confirm that shortly before school dismissal, a parent who was collecting his child was accosted by assailants in the outside parking lot and subsequently shot in the hand,” Ms Rolle’s statement said.

“The school immediately went into lock down following standard procedures outlined in the Archdiocesan Comprehensive Safety Plan. The police arrived on the scene immediately to secure the campus. The students, administration, and staff were in no immediate danger.

“The police have confirmed that the campus is secured and there is no imminent threat. School will open [today] at the regular time. Guidance counselors will be on the campus to provide counseling to students, staff and parents.

“...Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family.”

The statement said the CBE will continue to ensure the safety and security of those in the school’s community.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 328-TIPS.