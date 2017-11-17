Several Hurt As Car And Prison Bus Collide

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

AN EARLY morning collision between two motorists and a small prison bus sent several people to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The small white Mitsubishi L300 bus operated by the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services was traveling west along Eastern Road when it collided with another car traveling east near Dick’s Point, Assistant Superintendent Craig Stubbs said.

ASP Stubbs, officer-in-charge of the Traffic Division, said the car careened off a wall after impact and then collided with another vehicle.

He said the incident occured shortly before 9am, but gave limited details.

“Two inmates were being transferred to PMH, and the officers had minor injuries,” he said. “Emergency Medical Services carried the female officer and the others drove themselves.

“The cars, all three have significant damage. The first car sustained significant front and right end damage, and the bus itself received significant damage to its front and partial right side.”

All three cars were towed from the scene, ASP Stubbs said.

It is not clear what circumstances led to the collision at this time and an investigation is ongoing, he said.

A prison bus collision in 2014 left an elderly woman in hospital.

In 2011, a collision with another prison vehicle resulted in two inmates and a guard being sent to hospital.

While the 2014 incident left many of the residents shaken, they said it was no surprise as every day, prisoners are transported to the courts at dangerous speeds.

The bus, driven by a Royal Bahamas Police Force officer, and carrying eight prisoners, charged with armed robbery and murder, and two prison guards, was travelling south on Fox Hill Road when it hit a car coming out of a side corner on Rose Street.

Sheila Rolle, 77, was driving a blue Daihatsu Terios when the accident occurred shortly before noon.

The impact caused the prison bus to flip on its side. The driver’s side of Mrs Rolle’s small SUV was severely damaged. She was on her way to the Fox Hill community centre, which is opposite to where the accident happened.

At the time, prison Superintendent Patrick Wright said the convoy only travels at speeds safe to motorists and those on board the bus.