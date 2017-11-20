Buddy Sprains Ankle

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield was helped to the locker room (above right) after he limped off the court with a sprained right ankle midway through the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday in Sacramento, California.

The Kings won 86-82. Hield didn’t return to the game and failed to make the trip to Portland to finish the back-to-back on Saturday night which the Blazers won 102-90.

Above left: Hield grimaces as he becomes entangled with Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum - leading to the injury. (AP Photos/Rich Pedroncelli)