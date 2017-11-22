Plp To Review Constitution Ahead Of Next Election

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

ADMITTING the Bahamian electorate’s view of his party is often one of “cynicism”, Progressive Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis said he is confident an impending review of the PLP’s constitution will aid in rebranding the organisation in the lead-up to the next general election.

He said the existing structure of the PLP’s constitution might have lent to a negative view of the party.

Speaking during a press conference to announce the appointment of the party’s constitution committee yesterday, Raynard Rigby, who will chair the group, said the aim is to ensure the PLP maintains its core objectives, hopefully leading to a win in the next general election.

He said the last time the opposition party engaged in a major review of its guiding principles was around 2005 or 2006.

“I am very confident about that,” Mr Davis said in response to a question from The Tribune on whether the exercise could assist the party in looking more favourable in the run up to the 2022 general election.

“I think the perception out there is that the PLP had become over the years a sort of a closed shop and I think the structure of the constitution may have lent itself to that perception. I think that the first step of revisiting our constitutional mechanisms and structures is to show that we have become more inclusive and be more responsive to a contemporary Bahamian electorate.”

Addressing those gathered at the press conference, Mr Davis said: “At critical junctures in our party’s history, we have rebranded, retooled and refreshed ourselves. The loss of May 10, 2017 and the subsequent national general convention of October 2017 present such opportunities. The party has undergone a series of analytical reviews. We hope to be able to share with the public some of those recommendations, once our internal procedures are done. In the meantime, however, work has begun.”

Meanwhile, Mr Rigby outlined the scale of the committee’s work.

The former PLP chairman said: “We’ve not had a meeting yet, but I can foreshadow that what the committee will be doing is looking at the existing constitution, looking at the recommendations that we’ve already had presented at the run up to the last convention in October, and deciding how we are going to divide the work in terms of where the meetings will be, that is in New Providence, in Grand Bahama and Abaco.

“[We also will be] speaking to important constituencies in the party - the Women’s Branch, Young Liberals, the National Progressive Institute and speaking to the leadership as well to get their views. So at the end of the day it’s going to be a process that is deep, that is thorough, that is embracing so that all voices in the party are heard and listened to.”

In addition to Mr Rigby, the committee’s members include Deputy Chairwoman Attorney Jaqueline Simmons, Keenan Johnson, Cassietta McIntosh, Alexandra Hall, Joseph Curry, Tristan Lockhart, Terrence Bethel, Een Colebrook, Mario Bannister, Joette Penn, Keith Seymour Esq, Paula Adderley, Neressa Seymour, Ginger Moxey, Eva Bain, Lisa Major, Alex Storr, Marion Curry and Lashell Adderley.

The committee has been given a deadline of June 2018 to report to party executives.