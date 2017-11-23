Thanks For The Thanksgiving Lunch

THE Island Luck Cares Foundation held its third annual children's Thanksgiving luncheon yesterday at Sandilands Primary School.

The event began two years ago as an initiative to connect to local youth by hand delivering Thanksgiving meals to students. This year, more than 600 children received lunch under the initiative.

"Thanksgiving is a time to be with family and friends and to reflect on what we are most thankful for in our lives," a press release from IL Cares noted. "Unfortunately, many families cannot afford a Thanksgiving meal, therefore our goal is to bring awareness and community support to those less fortunate as well as to help teachers, principals, student leaders and community leaders inspire students to stay on track to graduation and beyond.

"The IL Cares Foundation's goal is to assist more and more children and families each year through our initiatives that offer educational resources to children and families that need them the most."