The Voices Of Tomorrow

ON Sunday, November 19, the Kingdor National Parkinson Foundation hosted its seventh annual speech contest at the British Colonial Hotel.

Students from the junior and senior high schools, both public and private throughout the country were invited to participate; however, 37 students answered the clarion call and gave outstanding speeches. In preparation for the speech contest, students were orientated by Toastmasters Club 1600 and other affiliate chapters where they received information regarding delivering inspiring speeches.

Additionally, Cylestina Williams, an educator and enthused speech debate coach, ensured that the students understood the writing process with regards to speech writing.

"For the first time ever, we had a 6th grader from Windsor Preparatory School enter the junior competition," organisers said.

"Her name is Kayley Simon. Secondly, we awarded two 9th grade students, both males, the Kingdor's Most Distinguished Youth Ambassador Award. The recipients of this award created a multimedia video clipping showing how they educated the community and peers about Parkinson's disease. They will now be the new faces to represent the organisation for all future events.

"One of our youth ambassador, Karajahrah Forbes, a 9th grade student of Temple Christian sensitised his entire school about Parkinson's disease and incited not only students, but members of administration to raise funds for the foundation."