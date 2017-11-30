Saunders To Part Ways With Florida State Seminoles

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

FOLLOWING a disappointing season for the entire Florida State Seminoles football programme, Mavin Saunders announced his intention to transfer to another school for his final year of eligibility.

Saunders made the announcement via Twitter on Monday and effectively ended his tenure with the programme.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank coach Fisher and his coaching staff for giving me a chance to play at such a great university. I truly enjoyed my time here in Tallahassee," he said"After much thought I have decided to transfer and play my final season of eligibility. I appreciate all the support over the last three and-a-half years. I will always be a Seminole."

Saunders has not recorded a reception thus far in his junior season and his Seminole stats for his career include 16 receptions for 234 yards.

The 6'6", 258-pound tight end finished his sophomore season with 10 receptions for 182 yards - both career highs. As a redshirt freshman he totalled six receptions for 52 yards.

Saunders rose to prominence in the Tallahassee community for his work off the field. Andwas one of 11 players named to the Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team.

Saunders was nominated for the honour in July based on his contributions to the surrounding community in Tallahassee, Florida, as a volunteer mentor at Riley Elementary School.

He was also named to the Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Honour Roll.

According to a release issued by the organisation: "The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team recognises incredible stories of selflessness and community service and honours their dedication to volunteerism and enriching the lives of others. "The 2017 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team will be invited to New Orleans to participate in a special community service project ahead of the 2018 Allstate Sugar Bowl, where the entire team will also be recognised on the field at halftime.

"In addition, Allstate will honour Good Works Team players by creating special volunteer events in select markets throughout the season in conjunction with its All Hands In programme, which encourages the college football community to come together and do good."

The Seminoles lost their starting quarterback Deondre Francois in the opening game of the season and have relied on true freshman quarterback James Blackman to fill the void. Ranked No.3 to begin the season, the Seminoles are currently 5-6. They will conclude the regular season on December 2 against Louisiana-Munroe in a game that was originally postponed due to Hurricane Irma.

Saunders committed to Florida State during his junior season with the Kinkaid Falcons in Houston, Texas.

He chose the Seminoles over Arkansas, Houston, Illinois, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas Tech and Utah.

"There were a lot of positives about it," Saunders said. "It's close to home, and that was a major factor in my decision-making process."

At Kinkaid, Saunders was rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN and Scout, and a three-start recruit by Rivals. He was ranked the No.3 tight end in the country and No.23 player in Texas (No. 187 player overall) by 247Sports, was rated the No. 7 tight end and No. 45 player in Texas by ESPN, ranked the No. 14 tight end and No. 32 player in Texas by Rivals and Scout's No. 9 tight end prospect.

As a junior, he had 40 catches for 590 yards and six touchdowns and in his senior season he caught 35 receptions for 468 yards and eight touchdowns.

Saunders joined the Frank Rutherford Foundation Programme in Houston in 2009 as a basketball recruit and played the sport until his junior season when he made the transition to football.