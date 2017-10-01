Coach Evans Fired Amid Fbi Investigation Into Bribery

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

Amid an FBI investigation into bribery and corruption surrounding college basketball, Lamont Evans has been fired as an associate head coach by Oklahoma State University.

Evans, an Eleuthera native, was one of 10 people - including four NCAA assistant coaches - named by federal prosecutors in the scandal that has rocked college basketball.

Evans is accused of accepting over $20,000 to "exert his influence over certain student athletes" at Oklahoma State and dating back to his previous coaching stop at South Carolina.

He was arrested last week and eventually released on a $50,000 bond. He will also appear in a New York court on October 10 for his next hearing.

OSU initially suspended Evans once his name was released among the persons suspected of committing the infractions.

"We are cooperating with federal officials. We have been in contact with the NCAA and will provide additional information as it becomes available. OSU takes seriously the high standards of conduct expected in our athletic department and does not tolerate any deviation from those standards," the athletic department said in an official statement.

Evans was set to enter his second season on the staff of head coach Brad Underwood.

He joined the Cowboys following previous stints with the South Carolina Gamecocks and Kansas State Wildcats.

Underwood was hired after the Cowboys fired Travis Ford from the top spot. Evans was his first hire as an assistant following the pair's history of working together at South Carolina and Kansas State.

Evans spent four seasons with the Gamecocks, where he served as an assistant to Frank Martin and led the team to one of their best seasons.

After leaving Eleuthera, Evans became a standout point guard at Hallandale High School in Hallandale, Florida. He played his first two years of college basketball at Seminole Junior College in Sanford, Florida and St Catharine College in St Catharine, Kentucky before enrolling at Drake in 1999.

Evans played two seasons at Drake and eventually played internationally in Slovenia, Germany, Finland, Belgium and Venezuela.