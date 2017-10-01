Eugene Mcminns Named Subway Player Of The Game In Axemen's 33-14 Victory Over Mounties

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

THE Acadia Axemen returned to the field following a bye week and Eugene McMinns returned to form as one of the team's leading playmakers.

The senior wide recevier was named the Subway Player of the Game in the Axemen's 33-14 win over the Mount Allison Mounties.

He finished with three catches for 67 yards and one touchdown. He was also a factor on special teams with three kickoff returns for 80 yards and four punt returns for 44 yards.

McMinns is one of three Bahamians on the Axemen roster along with Arrien McDonald and Shelton Williams.

McDonald had a season high three tackles and returned one punt for 19 yards. Williams also saw time on the offensive line.

The Axemen improved to 3-2 and surpassed their win total from last season.

"The culture on the team is very detailed and we are learning new stuff. Our mindset is 'the game is over and on to the next one'. We try not to get caught up in the hype," McMinns said.

The Mounties looked to repeat their lopsided win from week one of the season and took an early 14-3 lead. The Axemen clamped down defensively and did not surrender a score the remainder of the way.

Early in the second quarter, McMinns would haul in a 34-yard touchdown pass to trim the deficit 14-10. The Axemen would go on to score three touchdowns in the quarter and take a 24-14 lead at the half.

Through five games, McMinns leads the team with 20 receptions and is second in yards (236) and touchdown catches (two). As a return specialist he has a 23.6 yard average on kickoff returns and 17.2 yard average on punt returns. He is also the team leader in all purpose yards with 932 and an average of 186.4 per game.

The Axemen will travel to face Bishop's Gaiters in their next game at 3pm on October 7. Acadia scored a 27-10 win when the teams faced off October 2.