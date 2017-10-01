Sports Note

Charles W Saunders Cougars pulled off a pair of victories Thursday as the Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools continued its regular season. In the junior girls' division, the Cougars marched past the Kingsway Academy Saints 20-5 as Solona Brown picked up the win. Brown also helped her own cause going 3-for-3 with two home runs. In their game at home, Charles Saunders' senior boys chopped down St John's Green Giants 15-7 as Nathan Darling got the win on mound with 5 strike outs.