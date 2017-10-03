Finance Chief Let Go Ahead Of Audit

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

JOHN Bain, the chief financial officer at the Gaming Board, was terminated last week, The Tribune understands.

According to sources close to the matter, Mr Bain’s position “was brought to an end under the terms of his contract.”

Last month, Gaming Board Secretary Verdant Scott was directed to take a vacation as the regulatory body prepared to issue a request for proposals for a forensic audit. The audit, which The Tribune understands has not yet started, will also investigate the board’s decision to award bonuses and increased salaries. One reported bonus was awarded as a result of the completion of Baha Mar’s casino licence.

According to the source, there is currently no review of Baha Mar’s casino licence despite the alleged bonuses of up to $60,000.

Baha Mar received government approvals for its gaming licence in April.

Former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe at the time said the approvals for a gaming licence and associated certificates of suitability were granted after a comprehensive probity investigation and on the recommendation of the Gaming Board.

He noted there were no written comments or objections from the public within the designated 21-day period after the application was advertised, in compliance with requirements of the Gaming Act 2014.

The gaming application was submitted by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) subsidiary Sky Warrior Bahamas Ltd, trading as Baha Mar.

Gaming Board Chairman Kenyatta Gibson declined to comment when contacted yesterday.

He told The Tribune in August an audit of the board’s finances and a status review of the gaming house industry were top of the new board’s agenda.

Mr Gibson, at the time, said these things would need to be done before any potential recommendations from the board are given to the government of the Bahamas.