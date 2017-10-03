Fixgrandbahama Aims To Bring Awareness To Island's Problems

By DENISE MAYCOCK

THE "Fix Grand Bahama" hashtag is gaining momentum on social media to bring awareness to the depressed economic state of the island.



Many persons residing on Grand Bahama are sharing the hashtag on Facebook and asking others to join in.

With Grand Bahama's only anchor hotel property closed, tourist arrivals have declined, and the local economy is down.

One person, who shared the hashtag on Facebook, challenged others to post "Fix Grand Bahama" for the next five days.

"I want us to post three words. FIX GRAND BAHAMA. It's time we get some real attention. I am not looking for likes on my page or criticism, only results. Maybe someone will finally hear our cries. No more closed businesses, no more closed food stores, more hotels, no more loss of lives," said the Facebook user.

Another person responded saying they like the idea of #fixgrandbahama but wanted to know if it is directed at raising awareness from the Grand Bahama Port Authority or the government.

In response to some criticism about the hashtag, the creator said she was a former student of Hawksbill and has a background working in marketing and media.

"I am not an activist. Just a widow who has a child and refuse to give up on an island that I was born on. I wanted to run (away) for many years. However, I refuse to," she explained.

"Grand Bahama was a beautiful city to live in as a child. No more. Not being ungrateful but it's not the same. We can make noise but let us have one voice. This is not about self but in fact about Grand Bahama," she said.





The Grand Lucayan Resort closed last October following significant damage as a result of Hurricane Matthew. The owners of the property, Hutchison Whampoa, have put the property on the market.

Businesses at nearby Port Lucaya Marketplace, which relied on the visitor traffic from the Lucayan strip, are struggling. Some have closed up shop and left; some residents have to relocate in search of jobs.

The Minnis administration has said that it is aggressively working to resolve the situation at Grand Lucayan Resort.