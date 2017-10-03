Shaunae Is A Class Act On Schools Tour

BTC endorsed athlete and Olympic gold medalist, Shaunae Miller-Uibo was in town a week ago, and she toured several schools sharing an inspiring message.

Mrs Miller-Uibo's tour started with her meeting BTC's new interim CEO Dexter Cartwright, then moving over to H O Nash Junior High School where she spoke to the students during their assembly. She shared the importance of having a good education and the significance of finding your passion. She also talked with the students about the importance of commitment and shared her personal stories of failure and how she used it to propel herself to where she is now.

BTC PR Manager Indira Collie said: "Shaunae Miller has been an endorsed athlete of BTC for several years now. We are truly proud of her accomplishments over the years. Shaunae serves as an inspiration to our young people. We are grateful that she is passionate about giving back to the community. We are sure that these school visits will leave an impressionable mark in the lives of these children."

Mrs Miller-Uibo also visited Stapledon School, Gambier Primary, St Cecilia's Primary School, St Francis and Joseph's Primary School and Thelma Gibson Primary School.