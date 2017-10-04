Pastor’S Pain After Fire Destroys His Church

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

POWERHOUSE Deliverance Apostolic Global Ministries was completely destroyed by fire yesterday, its Pastor Julius Kemp told The Tribune, leaving him deeply pained to see what is left of the edifice.

While he is hurt to see the building his church has called home for seven years extensively damaged, Pastor Kemp said he and its parishioners have learned to lean on the word of God in all things, despite how the situation may seem.

“Looking at it it’s very painful. It is a hurtful and painful feeling,” the pastor said yesterday in a brief telephone interview with The Tribune. “But through it all and in all situations whether good or bad, we learn to lean on the word of God.

“The word says in all things we ought to give thanks and so that’s what we are doing. We give thanks in spite of this situation.”

“Inside is completely destroyed,” he added.

According to head of the Police Fire Services Unit, Chief Superintendent Walter Evans, authorities received a call shortly before 5am yesterday alerting them to the fire at the juncture of Market and Fleming Streets.

About six minutes later, Chief Superintendent Evans said the first fire truck arrived at the scene and saw flames coming from the roof of the building.

“When they saw that, they called for two additional units who immediately requested back up,” he said yesterday.

“Officers were able to extinguish the fire resulting in extensive damage to the roof.

“There is also extensive heat, water and smoke damage on the inside.

“The cause has not been determined, but an intensive investigation has been launched into this matter.”

CSP Evans appealed to anyone with information to contact police.

As for the way forward, Pastor Kemp said this has not yet been determined because the church is waiting for authorities to complete their investigation.

“We just have to wait and see what the damage is and how things look once the police have already done assessment of damage that has been done to the church,” he said yesterday.