Gaming Board Execs On $200k

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Minnis administration is in the process of terminating executives and paying them out of their hefty contracts at the Gaming Board, Tourism Minister Dionisio D‘Aguilar confirmed, revealing there have been no audited financials since 2015 and infighting is common practice at the “dysfunctional” organisation.

Mr D’Aguilar, who has the Gaming Board in his portfolio, told Parliament yesterday, when he became minister there were four individuals each being paid more than $200,000 a year after their pay, bonuses, gratuities and allowances were factored in.

These salaries and those of other senior level employees placed the Gaming Board’s budget for payroll at well over a million dollars a year.

He said when anyone states public officers are underpaid, the Gaming Board is not a government entity fitting into this category.

“There was one individual taking home in excess of $150,000 and there were numerous other senior executives earning between $80,000 and $100,000 per annum,” Mr D’Aguilar said during continued contributions from MPs thanking Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling for delivering the Speech from the Throne in May. “And shortly before and shortly after the general election, the previous board and management were conducting a salary review and proposing some new salary scales which were eye popping only because I am a Cabinet minister and I make $71,000.

“The secretary was to make $192,500. The deputy secretary was to make $121,000. And the next category of seven executives was to make $110,000.”

He continued: “And one would think that with all that compensation being splashed about it would be the best run, well-oiled armed of the state. But there have been no audited financials since 30 June 2015 and I found it to be a very dysfunctional organisation with lots of infighting among its senior executives and delivering its services at much the same speed as the rest of the civil service.”

Just last week, John Bain, the chief financial officer at the Gaming Board was terminated, The Tribune understands.

According to sources close to the matter, Mr Bain’s position “was brought to an end under the terms of his contract.”

Last month, Gaming Board Secretary Verdant Scott was directed to take a vacation as the regulatory body prepared to issue a request for proposals for a forensic audit. The audit, which The Tribune understands has not yet started, will also investigate the board’s decision to award bonuses and increased salaries. One reported bonus was awarded as a result of the completion of Baha Mar’s casino licence.

According to a source, there is currently no review of Baha Mar’s casino licence despite the hefty bonuses.

Baha Mar received government approvals for its gaming licence in April.

Former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe at the time said the approvals for a gaming licence and associated certificates of suitability were granted after a comprehensive probity investigation and on the recommendation of the Gaming Board.

He noted there were no written comments or objections from the public within the designated 21-day period after the application was advertised, in compliance with requirements of the Gaming Act 2014.

The gaming application was submitted by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) subsidiary Sky Warrior Bahamas Ltd, trading as Baha Mar.