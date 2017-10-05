Kessinger Murder: Islander Charged

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 27-year-old Cat Island native who was arraigned in Magistrate’s Court yesterday charged with robbing at knifepoint and murdering an elderly American woman on that island, claimed he was the victim of police brutality while in custody.

Rodrigo Nigel Rolle, of Orange Creek, Cat Island, stood before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes facing one count each of murder, armed robbery and burglary in connection with the September 29 incident.

During the arraignment, Rolle, who had visible scars on his lower forearm and wrists, claimed he was the victim of police abuse and was not given the opportunity to give a statement.

Rolle, who appeared to wince in pain as officers removed his handcuffs moments before, also showed the judge injuries on his torso and the bottom of his left foot, all of which he alleged he received due to police brutality.

Rolle further claimed he was allegedly made to masturbate by police officers for an unspecified reason.

“I ain’t never kill no one, sir,” he told the magistrate.

The judge noted his claims, but said those issues would need to be addressed in the Supreme court.

It is alleged on the day in question, Rolle murdered 74-year-old Janice Kessinger, a US citizen who had lived on the island for the past 17 years.

It is also alleged that Rolle, while armed with a knife, robbed Kessinger of a safe valued at $500, a Rolex watch valued at $5,000 and a 2006 Ford Explorer valued at $12,500, the property of Frank and Gabbi Wolf.

It is further alleged that sometime around 10pm on the day in question, Rolle broke into the home of Frank and Gabbi Wolf at Shanna’s Cove in north Cat Island, intending to commit a felony.

Rolle was not required to enter a plea to the charges and the deputy chief magistrate adjourned the matter to November 30 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) until that time.

Mrs Kessinger’s body was discovered in bushes on Sunday after police put out a missing person’s alert. She was last seen on Friday around 3.30pm at Shanna’s Cove, police said.

The property is owned by her friends, The Tribune understands, who were out of town at the time.