Man Dies Two Weeks After Being Shot

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

Sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

A 39-year-old man died in hospital early Wednesday morning after being shot two weeks ago.

The killing pushed the country’s murder count to 108 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

According to police, the victim and another man were driving in a car on Ida Street shortly after 6pm Sunday, September 17 when they were approached by two male occupants of a grey coloured Chrysler vehicle armed with a handgun. The victim was shot before the gunmen sped away. The man was taken to hospital where he was previously listed in serious condition. According to police, the victim died of his injuries in hospital after 5am on Wednesday morning.

Police have not identified the victim, but The Tribune understands he is Elvardo Bootle.

Officer-in-charge of the Central Detective Unit, Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash, said police have no suspects in custody and no motive for the killing.

“The victim died in the hospital and right now we have no one in custody and we don’t have any motive as it relates to this killing,” he said.

“We are asking members of the community who live in the area or who may have information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to please come forward and help us solve this crime.”

Chief Supt Cash also said police are still awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine if “foul play” was connected to the death of a man who died in hospital last week.



According to reports, the victim William Curtis Thompson was involved in a domestic dispute with his 63-year-old wife in June when she is accused of attacking him with acid.



Chief Supt Cash said police are awaiting the results of the autopsy before the death can be classified.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.

Investigations continue.