Scotiabank On Board For The Conchman Triathlon

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE 31st Annual Conchman Triathlon is scheduled to take place in Grand Bahama on November 4, and Scotiabank has come on board again, but as the exclusive sponsor of the run segment this year.

Bruno Styles, manager of Scotiabank Freeport, said the financial institution remains responsive to the needs of the local community through its involvement in various community events on the island.

"We are happy to partner with Conchman among other community organisations and causes throughout Grand Bahama," he said.

The annual triathlon will take place at Taino Beach.

The first event was held in 1986 when more than 160 people competed.

Since then, the triathlon has been truly established in the international athletic calendar with competitors travelling from as far away as Europe and the west coast of the United States to compete.

The event's objectives have remained the same from the start - to stage a positive community event that could contribute to the island's charitable organisations.

Opportunity

Nakera Symonette, marketing and public relations manager at Scotiabank, said that for over 30 years, the Conchman Triathlon has provided an opportunity for running, swimming and cycling athletes to participate in a world-class event right here in Freeport.

"At Scotiabank we are proud of our long legacy of supporting the communities where we live and work," she said.

"We are excited to announce Scotiabank's continued partnership with Conchman, having expanded our support to become the exclusive sponsor of the run segment of the 2017 Conchman Triathlon."

Ms Symonette said the bank sponsored the event in 2016 during the inaugural schools competition when five schools in Grand Bahama participated last year, with the 15 participating teams.

She said that the committee expects that even more schools will take part this year.

"Today's youth become tomorrow's leaders. We know that focusing on young people is an investment in the long-term security, stability, and growth of both our communities and our business.

"Therefore, we are pleased not only with the expected youth participation in the 31st annual Conchman but also with the selected beneficiaries of this year's triathlon as funds raised will aid the YMCA and Freeport Rugby and Football Club," said Ms Symonette.



Scotiabank, together with its employees, supports causes at a grassroots level. Recognised as a leader for its charitable donations and philanthropic activities, in 2016, Scotiabank contributed more than $70 million to help communities around the world.